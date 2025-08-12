/DC Studios in talks with actor Max Minghella for Clayface film?

DC Studios is currently prepping for the project Clayface, based on DC comics, which is one of the greatest villains of all time. Reports have surfaced that Hollywood actor Max Minghella, best known for roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Teen Spirit, is in talks with the production house to feature in the upcoming film.

More details of Max Minghella in Clayface

As per reports, Max Minghella will be joining others, including Tom Rhys Harries and Naomie Ackie. Reportedly, it will be helmed by Speak No Evil director James Watkins and will go into production this year in the UK. While Mike Flanagan has written the script for the film.

Reportedly, Minghella will be playing the role of a Gotham City police detective who is dating a scientist. Reportedly, the movie is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

What is Clayface all about?

Clayface is a prominent enemy and ally of Batman. Most incarnations of the character are possessed by clay-like bodies and shapeshifting abilities, and all of them are adversaries of the superhero Batman.

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, the original Clayface, Basil Karlo, appeared in Detective Comics #40 (June 1940) as a B-list actor who began a life of crime using the identity of a villain that he had portrayed in a horror film.

All about Max Minghella

Max Minghella is the son of director Anthony Minghella and dancer, choreographer Carolyn Jane Choa. His first entry into the showbiz industry was an uncredited appearance as an extra in his father's film Cold Mountain. His first professional role was in Bee Season.