Sophie Turner wishes 'baby daddy' Joe Jonas happy birthday with a sweet message

Joe Jonas has turned a year older and on his special day, Sophie Turner posted a sweet tribute.



On Saturday, the 'Game of Thrones' star posted a black-and-photo of the pair at dinner, which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy."

Joe's 31st birthday came just a couple of weeks after he and Sophie welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Willa. Meanwhile, other family members also took their social media, to wish the 'Sucker' singer on his big day.

"You're the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you," Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of Joe dancing. "I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday Joe! This photo has been "handpicked" by yours truly! Have an amazing day!" she wrote.

Kevin Jonas shared a hilarious pic of Joe and a lemur. "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!" he captioned the post.