The news of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 has undoubtedly created a frenzy among fans of Indian TV soaps. Reports of Ektaa Kapoor bringing back the iconic show for a limited series, starring the original lead pair, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, as Tulsi and Mihir, have left fans thrilled.

Is the show really coming back?

According to a report by Smrity Sharma of BollywoodLife, the TV show first aired in 2000 and entertained audiences for eight long years, setting a new benchmark for Indian television. However, is the show actually making a comeback?

So far, there has been no official announcement from Ektaa Kapoor or Balaji Telefilms. Yet, media speculations have been rife ever since the first report emerged. While the showrunner and her team chose not to disclose any details when approached, a highly placed source from the TV industry shared some interesting insights.

Industry buzz on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0

When asked if there was any buzz within the industry regarding Kyunki 2.0, the source said, "Do you think Ektaa Kapoor would launch Kyunki… in such a lacklustre way? There would be some hint, some buzz, a huge event. This is big. The show has a legacy and set an unprecedented benchmark for Indian television. If it is coming back, that in itself is historical. Add to it the return of the OG Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) and Tulsi (Smriti Irani). A huge thing like that deserves a fitting launch or announcement."

When pointed out that there is never smoke without fire, and something may indeed be in the works, the source responded, "If Ektaa is truly bringing back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with Smriti and Amar but has not officially announced it yet, there must be a strong reason. Why would she hide something so special otherwise? So let's just wait for the TV Czarina herself to make it official. Until then, I urge fans and the media to hold their horses."

The legacy of the show

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired between 2000 and 2008. The family entertainer explored themes of family dynamics, relationships, and parenting, becoming a cultural phenomenon. The show catapulted Smriti Irani to stardom, making her a household name long before she entered politics.

Apart from Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, the show also starred Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Aman Verma, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, and the late Sudha Shivpuri, among others.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

