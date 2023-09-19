Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay keen to work in a film together, reveals Atlee

Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hit theatres, it was widely speculated that Thalapathy Vijay would have a cameo appearance in the film. Most fans were excited to witness the two stars sharing the screen space. The news of Vijay's cameo turned out to be false, which left many fans disappointed. But now, filmmaker Atlee has teased about a possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in another film.



Atlee, who helmed Jawan, spoke to RJ and TV host Siddharth Kanan recently and got candid about a possible collaboration between the two stars.



"Vijay sir and Shah Rukh sir, both said the same thing that 'bring a script and we will work together'. I also thought that they were saying all this for my birthday as a gift. The next day, Vijay sir messaged me saying that if you are going to write such a script, I will be a part definitely. Shah Rukh sir, who was right next to me said 'Sir, you are serious about this na? We will make a film together, right?'" he said.



Atlee then added how he is really looking forward to making that project see the light of day. "So, yes, every now and then they inquire about it and ask me whether I am seriously working on it or not, or if I am taking it as a joke. So, I am definitely, seriously working on it and I am hoping for it to crack someday," said the director. Jawan is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. Atlee has worked with Vijay three times before, in the films Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).