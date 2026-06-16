/Sean Combs' 2028 release update: When is the music mogul expected to leave prison?

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence, following his conviction of violating the Mann Act in a case involving sex trafficking and racketeering for transporting people across state lines to engage in prostitution. However, there has been a new release update reflecting a reduction in his projected time behind bars, which has created buzz online.

Sean Combs' 2028 release update

Last year, in October 2025, Combs was sentenced to 50 months in jail, with an initial release date listed as June 4, 2028. He is currently incarcerated at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey. Followed by his crimes of transporting individuals across state lines for purposes of prostitution, as well as other serious charges, including racketeering, conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $500,000.

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Earlier in March 2026, the release date was reportedly moved from April 25, 2028, to April 15, 2028. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs' projected release date has been reduced further and is now set for February 23, 2028.

What's the controversy?

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once hailed as the titan of hip-hop culture, was arrested on September 16, 2024, at a Manhattan hotel, following a grand jury indictment on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In 2025, the artist was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across states for acts of prostitution, sex trafficking, and racketeering and sentenced to 50 months jail time.

In 2023, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venture, also filed a lawsuit alleging physical abuse and rape by the music artist. A hotel surveillance video published in 2024 appeared to show Combs physically assaulting Ventura.