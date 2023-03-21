Sarah Snook debuts baby bump at Succession season 4 premiere | Video

Surprise surprise! Sarah Snook is expecting her first child with her husband Dave Lawson. She recently walked the red carpet at the Succession season 4 premiere and shared the happy news with the world.

The 35-year-old, who plays Shiv Roy on the Emmy-winning series, opted for a form-fitting black jumpsuit for the event. She paired her outfit with a silver, floor-length cover-up and matching diamond-studded necklace.

Meanwhile, Lawson, who accompanied his wife at the premiere, wore a simple black suit and white button-up.

"It's exciting!" Snook told ET's Rachel Smith. "I feel great."

The actress is currently 32 weeks pregnant and she is happy for the fact that she won’t have to wait "too much longer" to meet her little bundle of joy.

Check out photos and videos from the premiere below!

📸 | Sarah Snook at the Succession premiere pic.twitter.com/hums7iwSpi — best of sarah snook (@bestofsnook) March 20, 2023

sarah snook pregnant and absolutely glowing i love her so much pic.twitter.com/gJBKpePQe6 — rachel (@princekendalll) March 20, 2023

The Roys pic.twitter.com/bIizv7GL8i — best of sarah snook (@bestofsnook) March 21, 2023

Pregnant Sarah Snook on what #Succession has taught her NOT to do as a parent! 🤰😆 https://t.co/zrQvrk0eDM pic.twitter.com/VpnwtF5qpj — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 20, 2023

The Golden Globe winner tied the knot with Australian comedian Dave Lawson in their backyard in Brooklyn in 2021. They remained friends for years before getting into a relationship in 2020.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue Australia, the actress revealed that the two have been friends since 2014. They lived together, travelled together, and were always excited to see each other, but totally platonic.

The two "fell in love" while quarantining together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

