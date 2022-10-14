Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in Harry Potter movies, passes away

Robbie Coltrane, better known as the loveable Hagrid from Harry Potter movies has passed away, his agent has said. Robbie Coltrane was 72-years-old. His agent Belinda Wright said in a statement that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," Wright said in the statement as quoted by the BBC.

"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy."

Legendary actor Stephen Fry took to Twitter after the news of Coltrane's death

"I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was in awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed," he tweeted.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her sadness on Twitter.

"Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP," she tweeted.

J K Rowling too took to Twitter.

Coltrane's acting career has notable roles like those in James Bond movies 'Goldeneye' and 'The World Is Not Enough'. He was also part of ITV detective drama 'Cracker'.

He started his acting career in 1979 with TV series 'Play for Today'. But he gained recognition with his role in 'A Kick Up the Eighties', a BBC comedy series.

However, to younger generations, he was known as Hagrid, who was like a protective angel to Harry Potter.

