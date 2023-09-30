Renowned guitarist Al Di Meola suffers heart attack onstage in Romania

Al Di Meola, the influential guitarist known for his remarkable contributions to the world of music, suffered a heart attack while performing onstage in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday. The incident occurred during his set at the Arenele Romane venue, where Di Meola began to experience chest pain, leading to a sudden heart attack.

As the gifted guitarist graced the stage with his performance, he was seen clutching his chest in distress, leaving the audience in shock. Di Meola's fellow band members continued to play for several minutes after he left the stage, eventually announcing the abrupt end of the show.

In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said Di Meola was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction), reported the Associated Press on Thursday.

Following his medical treatment, Al Di Meola released a statement expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he received during the past 24 hours. He revealed that his medical condition necessitates a temporary hiatus from performing and touring but assured fans of his unwavering commitment to making a full recovery.

"I want to assure you that I'm receiving the best care possible, and I'm fully committed to making a complete recovery," Di Meola stated. "I'm planning to return in 2024, and I'm already looking forward to making music together once again."

In a follow-up video update on Friday, Al Di Meola's wife, Stephanie, conveyed her gratitude for the outpouring of well-wishes from fans and shared positive news about her husband's condition, indicating that he was progressing well.

Al Di Meola's illustrious career began as a member of the jazz fusion supergroup Return to Forever, and he later embarked on a solo journey exploring fusion and world music. His innovative and groundbreaking guitar work has left an indelible mark on the music industry, making him a revered figure among fans and fellow musicians alike.

