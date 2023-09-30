Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show draws star-studded front row

Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned renowned fashion designer, showcased her latest collection during Paris Fashion Week, and it was nothing short of a star-studded affair. Beckham's spring/summer 2024 womenswear show on Friday (Sep 29), marked her third appearance at Paris Fashion Week, and it undoubtedly stood out as one of the biggest celebrity draws.

The front row of the event was graced by an array of A-listers, including Victoria Beckham's best friend, Eva Longoria, and the entire Beckham family. Also in attendance was the legendary Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who added to the event's prestige.

Among the other notable personalities spotted at the show were New York socialite Olivia Palermo, former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna, singer Justine Skye, and Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik. Longoria, a close friend of the designer, celebrated Beckham's success by posting several clips on her Instagram Story, capturing her arrival at the catwalk show and interactions with other guests.

Longoria sported a mock-neck red knitted dress with oversized sleeves, featuring unique folds of structured fabric from her hips to her knees. She paired the outfit with black stiletto sandals and an oversized clutch, completing the look with her hair slicked back into a bun.

The event took place at the former home of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in the picturesque Saint Germain neighbourhood of Paris. Longoria was photographed warmly greeting Kris Jenner, who attended the show with her daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Kris and Kim Kardashian arrived in matching silky ensembles, adding an extra touch of glamour to the occasion. The famous mother-daughter duo was there to support Kendall Jenner, who closed out Victoria Beckham's catwalk show in a stylish oversized black suit.

While Victoria's son Romeo Beckham was absent from the show, she received unwavering support from her husband, David Beckham, and their children, Harper, Cruz, and Brooklyn, who attended with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

In a delightful surprise appearance, former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson graced the event in a demure blush-coloured dress adorned with abstract yellow and green florals. Anderson, known for her recent commitment to embracing a more natural look, maintained her makeup-free appearance and paired her outfit with nude-hued platform heels featuring a unique U-shaped heel.

In an Instagram post following her show, Victoria Beckham shared a portrait of herself receiving flowers from her adoring attendees, expressing her gratitude with the sweet message, "Kisses Paris... Je t’aime xx."

