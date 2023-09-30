Miss Utah Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Miss Utah, Noelia Voigt, was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Friday night at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Morgan Romano, who won the Miss USA 2022 title from R'Bonney Gabriel after she won Miss Universe, crowned Voigt in the glitzy ceremony.

Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz was the first runner-up, and Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans was the second runner-up. For the unversed, Voigt became the first Venezuelan-American to win the title. In July, she became the first Venezuelan-American to be crowned Miss Utah.

Voigt, 22, walked the final round in a sparkling yellow body-hugging gown.

This year's event is the first held under the leadership of fashion designer Laylah Rose, who became the Miss USA Organization's president last month after a huge controversy that led Crystle Stewart to step down. Born in Florida, the 23-year-old is the daughter of an American-Venezuelan couple and is currently studying interior design.

Final Question

During the final Q&A round, the diva was asked, "As the brand ambassador for Miss USA, what will be your contribution to the organization?"

As a “bilingual Venezuelan-American,” Voigt said: ''The now Miss USA 2023 answered, "I believe the ability to connect with people is an incredibly important asset that a Miss USA should have. The United States of America is an incredibly diverse country, probably one of the most diverse in the entire world. So being able to connect with everybody is important. As a bilingual Venezuelan-American woman, I plan to connect with that community of people because the United States of America is a diverse country and a Miss USA needs to be able to represent every community no matter their background, their race, their ethnicity, anything and I would like to be that Miss USA."

Voigt will now represent the United States at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in November this year in El Salvador.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE