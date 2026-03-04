/Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to host exclusive invite-only reception in Hyderabad today – All the details inside

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26. The intimate ceremony had only close friends and family members in attendance. Now, after a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, the couple are all set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha are part of the guest list.

Here’s all that we know about Rashmika and Vijay’s grand wedding reception.

The Invite

On February 16, days ahead of their wedding, the invite to the reception went viral online. The invite was signed by Rashmika and Vijay.

The wedding card read, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

It further added, "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."

'Invite-Only Reception'

The invite had gone viral before the couple tied the knot. Later in an official statement, the couple's team revealed on Sunday (March 1) that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

The couple’s team has now confirmed that the celebration will be strictly ‘invite-only’ due to security reasons.

Vijay and Rashmika said in a statement, "Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

The reception is expected to be attended by the top stars of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries as the pair have worked in several projects in these languages. The event’s access will have high security, as the guest list comprises of A-list celebrities and politicians.

Guest List for Reception

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

They are all expected to be part of the reception as well. Meanwhile, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha, are expected to join the celebrations as well.

The couple attended a pre-wedding function for Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish and fiancée Nayanika Reddy a couple of days ago. Allu Arjun and his family are expected to join the celebrations tonight.

About Virosh Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

While the rumours of their wedding had been doing the rounds for a while, the couple remained tight-lipped initially. However, since their wedding, the couple have been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans on social media.