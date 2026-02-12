/Rani Mukerji visits Kalighat temple in Kolkata with her aunt, Bengali cinema icon Debashree Roy, see pics

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji was seen seeking blessings at Kolkata’s Kalighat temple on Wednesday morning. The actress is reportedly in Kolkata for the post-release promotions of her film Mardaani 3, which released two weeks back and has been doing brisk business ever since.

On Wednesday, Rani visited Kalighat with her aunt and Bengali cinema icon Debashree Roy and offered prayers. She also performed aarti in the temple. Several pictures and videos of the actresses are doing the rounds on the internet.

Earlier in the day, Rani was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Kolkata. She was seen dressed in a rust-red saree and kept her look simple. Rani landed in Kolkata and headed straight to Kalighat along with Roy.

Later in the evening, she attended a media event, which also had other Bengali film stars like Koel Mallik, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Raima Sen, and Rituparna Sengupta in attendance.

Not many know, but Rani began her acting career in Bengali cinema opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee in Biyer Phool in 1996. The film had Rani playing the second lead and was directed by her father Ram Mukerji.

About Mardaani 3

Rani recently completed 30 years in Indian cinema. Days later, her latest film, Mardaani 3, was released in theatres and has been declared a hit.

The film, produced by Aditya Chopra, is part of the Mardaani franchise and features Rani reprising her role as the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, and Mallika Prasad play pivotal roles in Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

WION’s review of Mardaani 3