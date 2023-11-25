Randeep Hooda to tie knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on this date in Manipur

On Saturday, Hooda shared the exciting news on their Instagram handle, revealing that he and Lin will get married on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. A wedding reception will be organised in Mumbai later for their friends in the film industry.

The post further reads, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT LIN & RANDEEP.”

As per the report by the Hindustan Times, the couple has planned a mythology-themed wedding, inspired by the Indian historical epic Mahabharat.



Randeep and Lin have been dating for a while now. However, most of the time, they have kept their relationship away from the media glare. Randeep made the relationship official on Instagram in 2022 when he shared a picture with Lin.