Two more women accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual abuse in new lawsuits

Two new lawsuits have been filed against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, beatings, and drugging women in the early 1990s.

These suits surfaced just before the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims a year to file a civil lawsuit for sexual abuse irrespective of the statute of limitations.

Joi Dickerson, one accuser, detailed a harrowing encounter alleging that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991. He purportedly videotaped the assault and shared it within the music industry, plunging Dickerson into severe depression and causing her to drop out of college.

The second suit, filed by an unnamed woman identified as Jane Doe, narrates a distressing incident involving Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall. Jane Doe claims she was coerced into sex with Combs, and then assaulted by Hall, who also allegedly assaulted her friend.

According to the lawsuit, Combs later visited the women, attempting to silence them and choking Jane Doe until she lost consciousness.

A spokesperson for Combs denied these allegations, accusing the women of exploiting the extended statute of limitations law in New York.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, representing Jane Doe, stated the lawsuit aimed to preserve the statute of limitations, mentioning efforts to gather supporting medical documents and witness statements.

Interestingly, Dickerson had filed police reports in New York and New Jersey after the abuse, although details of these reports' status or which jurisdictions they were filed in remain unclear.

In response to these claims, Combs' spokesperson denounced the allegations. There was no immediate response from Aaron Hall to the inquiry.