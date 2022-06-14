Post Malone welcomes baby girl, announces engagement with his long-time girlfriend

It seems that Post Malone is great at keeping secrets. Who knew he had a daughter and is already engaged?

Rapper Post Malone recently revealed that he is a father to a 'baby girl' and spilled the beans on his engagement with his long-time girlfriend while chatting with Howard Stern on the SiriusXM radio show on Monday.

He has not revealed his fiancee's name to the public yet, however, last month, he had shared that he is expecting his first child.

As per a report by Billboard, the rapper casually revealed the news while talking about what time he would wake up to get to the studio.

He said, "(I woke up) at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some (music)."

Stern went on to ask if `baby girl` was in reference to his girlfriend. To which, Malone said, "That`s my daughter." He also shared that he keeps things private because he wants to "let her make her own decisions."

When Stern wanted to clarify whether his unidentified partner was his girlfriend or wife, the rapper revealed that he is engaged to his ladylove.

Billboard confirmed last month that the `Motely Crew` singer was expecting his first child with his mystery longtime girlfriend. However, Malone has not yet confirmed the name of his child, or when she was born.

As per Billboard, in a recent interview with Apple Music`s Zane Lowe, the rapper said that he`s "pumped beyond belief" to be a father, something he`s been dreaming about since he was a kid who walked around with a baby doll all the time. "I thought that was the coolest thing," he said.

"I would take him around everywhere. And I don`t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I`m so pumped up. I`m going to be a hot dad," the rapper concluded.

(With inputs from agency)