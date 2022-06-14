Hugh Jackman tests positive for coronavirus for second time, shares health update

Another COVID-19 case in showbiz shocks fans!

Actor Hugh Jackman recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has no option but to miss the performances in `The Music Man`.

In Jackman's place, actor Max Clayton is scheduled to perform as the standby. He will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster, in all performances of Meredith Willson`s musical comedy from June 14-21, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Producer Kate Horton in a statement said, "Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it`s Max Clayton to the rescue."

"We`re excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery," she added.

Taking to Instagram, Jackman shared a video where he said, "I`ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me. What`s most annoying is I don`t get to see him perform! I`ve said it before, and will say it a million times more ... Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying - the show must go on."

His diagnosis came a day after attending the Tony Awards, for which he was nominated for his role in `The Music Man`.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jackman first tested positive in December 2021, just days after Foster also missed performances of The Music Man due to a breakthrough case. At the time, Jackman described his symptoms as `like a cold,` with `a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose.

A number of performances were cancelled before the actor returned to the stage.

Meanwhile, `The Music Man` is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography from Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

(With inputs from agency)