Chris Evans opens up about Anthony Mackie playing the new Captian America

Chris Evans, who played Marvel superhero Captain America for nearly a decade, hung his boots in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'. The film had Evans ageing and eventually handing over his shield to Sam played by Anthony Mackie.



While fans were upset at Evans not returning to play the superhero again on screen, they did praise the new phase of Marvel where Anthony Mackie will be the new Captain America.



Above all, Evans himself is all praises for Mackie and said he couldn't think of anyone better than him to take the legacy forward.



“No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice… I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had," said Evans in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.



Mackie first played the role of Falcon in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' He was a veteran who ran a self-help group for soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He teamed up with Captain America to take down Hydra which had not only survived but also infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D.



The actor is set to reprise his role for the fourth film in the franchise which may also include Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier. The two actors had appeared in the series 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' last.



After ending his term with Marvel, Evans, meanwhile has moved on and given voice to the lead character in Pixar's upcoming 'Lightyear' which is a spin-off of 'Toy Story'.

