Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge spotted together, fuelling romance rumours

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly started a new chapter in her love life with British actor Louis Partridge, known for Enola Holmes movies. The two have been spotted spending time together in London, and sources suggested to UK tabloid The Sun that their relationship is blossoming.

The Sun quoted insiders who said the couple met through mutual friends earlier this year and have been in touch ever since. They were recently seen together at a club in London, displaying affectionate behavior that left no doubt about their relationship status. Olivia flew to London with her close friend, singer Conan Gray, but it appears that Louis was the primary reason for her visit, as the two have been inseparable during her stay. 🚨‼️ Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were seen having a nice night out..



Both Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are 20 years old, marking a departure from Olivia's past relationships with older partners. Notably, Olivia's romantic life has been a subject of public interest, especially regarding rumours of a love triangle involving her co-star Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter, which reportedly inspired her hit song "drivers license." olivia rodrigo and louis partridge with a fan pic.twitter.com/tSzULLq69j — olivia rodrigo ♡ (@livies_place) October 26, 2023 ×

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Olivia remained discreet about her relationship status, but she expressed her desire to meet her future husband and her excitement about becoming a mother someday.