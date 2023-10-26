WATCH | Olivia Rodrigo surprises Jimmy Kimmel's kids on the school run

Olivia Rodrigo, the sensational artist behind the hit song "Drivers License", recently brought some extra magic to an ordinary morning school run. In a heartwarming surprise, the 20-year-old singer joined late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, and their two children, Jane and Billy, for a unique drive to school, and the results were nothing short of epic.

The heartwarming encounter took place during a taped segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the video released on Tuesday, Kimmel and McNearney were in the front seats, while Jane and Billy sat in the back, expressing their usual disdain for school. As they discussed their morning routine, little did they know that a huge surprise was in store.

While en route, Kimmel playfully asked, "Oh, there's a hitchhiker over there, should we pick her up?" The camera then revealed Olivia Rodrigo standing by the roadside, her thumb extended in an attempt to hitch a ride. Jane couldn't believe her eyes and exclaimed, "Oh my God, Billy, it's Olivia Rodrigo!"

With a big smile, Olivia casually asked, "Hey! Do you guys mind if I hitch a ride?" She climbed into the backseat, and despite their initial shock, Rodrigo quickly warmed up the children by asking Jane about her favourite song from her repertoire. Jane shared her affection for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl," to which Rodrigo responded with gratitude. When prompted by her mom, Billy chimed in with his favourite, "The 'Get Him Back' song."

With the ice officially broken, the impromptu singalong began. The backseat trio sang along to Rodrigo's songs playing on the car stereo. First up was Jane's choice, followed by Billy's. The musical journey created an unforgettable memory as they reached the school, where Rodrigo shared heartfelt goodbyes with the siblings, saying, "Thank you guys, I feel so loved!"

Later on in her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you for getting up early and giving my kids a real thrill." He revealed that his children listened to Rodrigo's music every morning during the car ride to school.