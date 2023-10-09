Naga Chaitanya's latest post on Instagram sparks reunion rumours with ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya's latest post on Instagram has sparked patch-up rumours with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha is currently in Dubai. The actress is on a year-long break as she is prioritising her health following a diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disorder. In Samantha's absence, her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya has stepped in to take care of their pet dog, Hash. Naga Chaitanya, in an Instagram post, shared a photo of the furry friend, who is seen seated in a car and gazing at a sunset. “Vibe,” the actor captioned the post. The couple had adopted the dog a year after their marriage in 2018.

Reacting to the picture, fans urged the two stars to “patch up” and get back together. A fan wrote, “#ChaySam (Naga Chaitanya + Samantha) please patch up with Samantha, you guys are best together.”



Some even loved how Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are “co-parenting Hash.”



A person commented, “Please patch up with Sam. Please…please.” Just patch up, guys, for Hash do it for him,” read another comment.



A fan wrote, “Let anyone say anything, we want you to be together.”



In the middle of the reunion buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. She has shared a post on kindness. The message read, “Shoutout to people whose kindness isn't a strategy but a way of life.”



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021. The duo has worked together in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Majili.



On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Up next, she has the Indian version of Citadel lined-up.



Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has been paired with actress Sai Pallavi for his next film, temporarily titled NC23.