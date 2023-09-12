MTV Video Music Awards return with an all-female lineup eyeing Artist Of The Year win

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are back, and this year, history is being made with an all-female lineup dominating the nominations for the coveted Artist of the Year category. The star-studded event, set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and hosted by the incomparable Nicki Minaj, promises a night filled with music, celebration, and a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

For the first time in VMAs history, only women are nominated for the Artist of the Year category. The nominees include music giants Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, and Shakira, all vying for the night's top honour.

Minaj, who co-hosted last year alongside Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow, takes the stage as the solo host this year, bringing her unique style and energy to the event.

The VMAs have something special in store for hip-hop fans as they celebrate 50 years of this influential genre. A star-studded, multi-generational finale performance is set to feature legends like DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj, promising a spectacular musical journey through hip-hop history.

The VMAs kick off at 8 pm EDT/PDT on Tuesday and will be broadcast on MTV, with simulcasts on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight, including seven for her "Anti-Hero" music video and a nod in the Artist of the Year category. Following closely is SZA with six nominations.

This year, a record number of first-time nominees—35 in total—will grace the VMA stage. Artists like Kim Petras, Metro Boomin’, and Rema, with three nominations each, join this exciting group. Reneé Rapp, Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez, and Toosii are among the debut nominees, adding a fresh and dynamic element to the awards show.

Shakira, an international sensation, will receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, an honour previously bestowed upon luminaries like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott. Shakira will also grace the stage with a performance, promising an unforgettable moment in VMAs history.

Another notable honouree is Diddy, who will receive the Global Icon Award and make his first VMAs performance appearance since 2005. He joins the ranks of previous recipients, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

The VMAs lineup promises to be a musical extravaganza, featuring performances from some of the industry's biggest stars, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, Peso Pluma, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, and many more.

