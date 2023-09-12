Barbie to soon get its digital release: When and where to stream Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling's film

After wooing fans in theatres, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s multi-starrer film Barbie is finally set to land on home theatres. The Greta Gerwig directorial that stars Margot as Barbie and Ryan as Ken, based on Mattel’s popular dolls, helped boost the economy both in the country and worldwide. After establishing its dominance in the weeks that followed its theatrical release, Barbie will be made available for those who couldn’t watch it in theatres. The studio will now make the film available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and digital 4K UHD on Feb. 29, 2024.

Follow Barbie from Barbieland to the Real World

For the unversed, Barbie follows the lives of Barbie and Ken as they step out of their Barbieland and tread into the real world which is full of its flaws and blemishes. How they cope with the real world vs. their plastic world, how they accept that transition, and what that journey evokes in them – is the crux of the film. Barbie also stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt and Will Ferrell as humans, with Helen Mirren serving as narrator.

When and Where to Stream Barbie Online

Barbie will be available to buy on digital starting September 11 on Amazon, Apple, and other video-on-demand platforms. A streaming date has not yet been announced, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in an Aug. 3 earnings call that the film will be put through the standard theatrical release window.

Subscribers of Amazon’s Prime or Prime Video services can watch Barbie for free when they sign up for the Max channel, which has a seven-day trial. After the first week, you will have to buy the membership.

