Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista, heartbroken fans start a meme fest on social media

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

The news of their wedding broke nearly a day later and left many of Evans' fans heartbroken. 

Chris Evans quietly got married to actress Alba Baptista on Saturday at their Massachusetts house.  In attendance were the couple's family and close friends. The news of their wedding broke nearly a day later and left many of Evans' fans heartbroken. 

Best known for playing Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has enjoyed a huge fan following for many years- mainly comprising of women. Therefore, the news of his marriage did not sit well with many. 

The news led to some hilarious reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. While most wished the newlyweds a happy married life, they also expressed heartbreak and sadness over the fact that Evans was no longer part of the bachelor's club. 

"it’s a sad day for us chris evans girlies! happy for him BUT DAMN. should’ve been me," wrote one fan. 

Most used hilarious memes to express their feelings over the news. 

Avengers co-stars attend Evans-Baptista wedding

According to the PageSix report, guests were asked to sign an NDA and submit their phone to keep the ceremony private. 

However, several videos and pictures have been making their way to Twitter which gave away some of the attendees at the wedding. 

A few of the attendees in the viral pictures include Evans' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. 

recommended stories

