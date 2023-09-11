Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista, heartbroken fans start a meme fest on social media

Chris Evans quietly got married to actress Alba Baptista on Saturday at their Massachusetts house. In attendance were the couple's family and close friends. The news of their wedding broke nearly a day later and left many of Evans' fans heartbroken.



Best known for playing Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has enjoyed a huge fan following for many years- mainly comprising of women. Therefore, the news of his marriage did not sit well with many.



The news led to some hilarious reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. While most wished the newlyweds a happy married life, they also expressed heartbreak and sadness over the fact that Evans was no longer part of the bachelor's club.



"it’s a sad day for us chris evans girlies! happy for him BUT DAMN. should’ve been me," wrote one fan.