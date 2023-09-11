Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista, heartbroken fans start a meme fest on social media
Story highlights
The news of their wedding broke nearly a day later and left many of Evans' fans heartbroken.
The news of their wedding broke nearly a day later and left many of Evans' fans heartbroken.
Chris Evans quietly got married to actress Alba Baptista on Saturday at their Massachusetts house. In attendance were the couple's family and close friends. The news of their wedding broke nearly a day later and left many of Evans' fans heartbroken.
Best known for playing Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has enjoyed a huge fan following for many years- mainly comprising of women. Therefore, the news of his marriage did not sit well with many.
The news led to some hilarious reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. While most wished the newlyweds a happy married life, they also expressed heartbreak and sadness over the fact that Evans was no longer part of the bachelor's club.
"it’s a sad day for us chris evans girlies! happy for him BUT DAMN. should’ve been me," wrote one fan.
it’s a sad day for us chris evans girlies! happy for him BUT DAMN. should’ve been me. pic.twitter.com/Vhu0TxiUHG— SYD IS UP TREMENDOUSLY ⭐️ (@thatfangirlsyd) September 10, 2023
Most used hilarious memes to express their feelings over the news.
trending now
WHAT DO YOU MEAN CHRIS EVANS IS MARRIED pic.twitter.com/gnfzifDYCP— P (@avengersxwanda) September 10, 2023
“chris evans got married” me rn: pic.twitter.com/UiHfJ0i0XE— out of time (@jackvsonm) September 10, 2023
I JUST WOKE UP FROM A NAP WHAT DO YOU MEAN CHRIS EVANS IS MARRIED pic.twitter.com/LlO1lfLo1j— Miranda G (@teamsaxophone50) September 11, 2023
CHRIS EVANS IS MARRIED pic.twitter.com/cepNHGmFjd— Jo (@suzsoms) September 10, 2023
Chris Evans got married today🥹 I hope they’re so happy together! pic.twitter.com/ALWdkPE7VY— danica (@DanicaDisney) September 10, 2023
CHRIS EVANS GOT WHAT pic.twitter.com/QK42KatJAU— polina ❀ (@cherrypoIkadot) September 10, 2023
streets are saying chris evans got married over the weekend…. pic.twitter.com/uxrnXIhn4C— bailey ♡’s marsh (@baileysbadomens) September 10, 2023
Avengers co-stars attend Evans-Baptista wedding
According to the PageSix report, guests were asked to sign an NDA and submit their phone to keep the ceremony private.
However, several videos and pictures have been making their way to Twitter which gave away some of the attendees at the wedding.
Jeremy Renner with Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey JR., Susan Downey at the Newbury Boston for a wedding of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. pic.twitter.com/6fqfoHGfdY— Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) September 10, 2023
A few of the attendees in the viral pictures include Evans' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.