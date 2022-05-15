Millie Bobby Brown arrives in style with beau Jake Bongiovi at 'Stranger Things' 4 premiere

British actress Millie Bobby Brown made heads turn as she walked down the red carpet of 'Stranger Things' season 4 premiere in New York. To mark the special day, she asked her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to be her plus one and her fans couldn’t stop gushing. In a white satin one-shoulder gown, the actress channelled her inner fashionista and posed for the paps. And, in no time, the pictures went viral on social media.

The 18-year-old actress flaunted her dangerous thigh-high slit at the red carpet and her beau Jake decided to complement her in a black suit and white turtleneck tee. Jon Bon Jovi’s son completed his look with black leather shoes.

Elaborating on Millie’s look, the actress opted for a white belt to cinch her waist along with black ankle straps. To accessorise, she wore a diamond-studded ring on her right hand.

The star styled her blonde hair in the most subtle way. She opted for loose waves and some front bangs that were parted down the middle.

Several photos and videos from the event are going viral on social media and fans are all praise for the 'Stranger Things' cast. Seeing lovebirds Millie and Jake together on the red carpet, netizens are going bonkers.

Back in June last year, fans started speculating that the two are dating. And, several rumours started doing rounds. In November, she made her relationship “Instagram official” with an adorable post.

The much-awaited fourth season of 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix on May 27. The entire season will be released in two batches. According to reports, the second batch will drop on July 1.