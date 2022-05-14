Akshay Kumar tests positive for covid-19, will not attend Cannes Film Festival

Just a few days before his appearance at Cannes Film Festival, Akshay Kumar has tested positive for the Covid-19.

The actor shared his diagnosis with his fans and followers and informed them that he will skip the Cannes festival in France.

Sharing his diagnosis on his Twitter account, the actor wrote ''Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team,@ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.''

This is the second time when the actor has tested positive for the deadly virus. Last year in April, when he was shooting for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu', he was diagnosed with the virus.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Akshay was part of the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who will be attending Cannes this year. Apart from Akshay, the delegation who will attend the film festival includes actor-producer R Madhavan, AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara among others.

The event is set to take place from May 17 to May 28.

Meanwhile, Kumar has many projects in his bag including 'Prithviraj', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Oh My God 2' and others.