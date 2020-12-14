Miley Cyrus remembers her infamous video from Disney days as the controversy completes 10 years

It's been 10 years since Miley Cyrus broke the image of being a Disney darling with leaked footage of smoking up with friends.



Recently, the singer who started out as 'Hannah Montana' shared on her Instagram a part of the now-infamous video of herself as 18-year-old smoking from a bong and wrote, "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s--t to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...)"





"Time really flew by," she added. "I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember s--t cause I was f--ked the hell up."

She also answered a burning question, writing, "#YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."



The entire controversy broke in 2010 when TMZ posted a leaked video of Cyrus sitting with friends and smoking up, laughing and saying she's "having a little bit of a bad trip."



It was marked as the most scandalous public behaviours for Miley at the time including pole-dancing she did on stage at the Teen Choice Awards.

While marijuana was legal in California for medicinal use at the time, TMZ reported then that the substance Cyrus was smoking was salvia, a hallucinogenic herb that is legal in California and most other states. Later, Miley went on to freely smoke marijuana, which was legalized for recreational use in California in 2016, deeming it "the best drug on earth" in a 2013 Rolling Stone interview.

After the video was leaked, a source close to Miley told E! News at the time, "It's sad that someone she trusted let that video get out. The whole thing is sad, all the way around."



Meanwhile, Miley's dad and musician Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted at the time, "Sorry guys. I had no idea. Just saw this stuff for the first time myself. Im so sad [sic]. There is much beyond my control right now."

In her Instagram post, Miley did not include the part in the TMZ video where she references Liam Hemsworth, with whom she was broken up with at the time. The two later reconciled, eventually wed in 2018 and split in 2019.

"Whoa, is that a f--king Liam [Hemsworth] look-alike, or what the hell is that?" Miley says in the originally leaked video. "Is that my boyfriend? Is that my boyfriend? Oh my God, he looks so much like Liam. Is that me tripping, is that me tripping? He doesn't look like Liam? He looks so much like Liam. Dude, that looks just like Liam."

Months later, Miley apologized for the whole incident, telling Marie Claire, "I'm not perfect" and "I made a mistake." She also said, "I'm disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans...So for me, it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for."