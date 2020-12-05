Miley Cyrus goes topless for a magazine cover, talks about her not so fairy tale with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has taken down her clothes one more time. The singer is taking over the headlines with her another jaw-dropping nude picture.



Miley posed topless for the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine for January 2021 issue. Cyrus who is been quite vocal about her relationship this time also opened about her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth and said how it was not so fairy tale experience.



Thev'Midnight Sky' singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram page and captioned it "I'M COMPLETELY NAKED BUT I’M MAKING IT FASHION. ☠️ @rollingstone by @bradelterman'



Take a look at the pictures below.

In the pictures, she can be seen putting a bright red lipstick while pulling off her short blonde cut on display.

Talking about posing nude, Miley said, "I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing? The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time."



She also talked about her relationship and said, " A couple of years ago, it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn’t. At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose,” she said.