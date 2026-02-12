/Mike Epps apologises to Nicki Minaj after offensive Trump comment goes viral

American stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps has apologised to Nicki Minaj after he poked fun at the rapper for her support for US President Donald Trump.

Epps joked about Minaj and Trump’s friendship and her support for his administration during a live act recently. Epps performed at Louisville, Kentucky last week and said Minaj was “having a train ran on her by Donald Trump and them,” a comment that did not go down well for Minaj and her fans.

The comedian poked fun at Minaj, 43, who recently described herself as “the president's No. 1 fan,” while taking the stage at KFC Yum! Center as part of his We Them Ones Comedy Tour.

Later, after facing backlash online, Epps took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and posted a video where he said, “Y’all know I’m Mr. Accountability. You know, I say stuff and do stuff, and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning, [having] prayed on and thought about it.”

“I just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said,” he continued. “I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said.”

“I'm a comedian,” Epps pointed out, explaining his acts go sometimes too far. “Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild. I'm non-filtered.”

“Just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability,” he continued. “I love apologizing, which is something a lot of people don't know how to do. [I] apologize to you, Nicki.”

Minaj praises Trump administration

Last month, Minaj heaped praises on Trump after she was invited up on stage in Washington DC. Minaj said that her support for the president was ‘not going to change’ despite any backlash she may face.

“And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” she doubled down. “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

The rapper has also championed his “Trump Accounts,” which provide trust funds for children.

Minaj recently also revealed on X that she obtained a Trump Gold Card, telling fans on January 28 that she would be “finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.”

“Thanks to the petition,” the Trinidad-born artist continued. “I wouldn't have done it without you. Oh, CitizenNIKA, you are the moment. Gold Trump card free of charge.”

Trump previously said the card could be obtained with “a $15,000 DHS processing fee” following a “background approval” and “a contribution of $1 million.” As a result, the applicant would receive “U.S. residency in record time.”