Makers of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan donates Rs 2.6 crores to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The entire nation is waiting for the historic day of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Ahead of the big day, the makers of the blockbuster movie HanuMan have announced the donation of whooping money to the Ram temple. Makers of the movie, which is inspired by the Hindu mythology stories of Lord Hanuman, have said earlier that they have pledged to donate Rs 5 of every HanuMan ticket sold to the development of the newly constructed temple.



Keeping up their promise, on Sunday (Jan 21), the makers of the Telugu-language drama announced that they are donating Rs 2,66,41,055 to the temple.



"Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of Rs 2,66,41,055,'' the makers said in a statement.

''You can also be a part of this wonderful initiative by watching #HanuMan & immersing yourself in the divine experience. 5 from your ticket spent will go to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir The Mythri Distribution team is honoured to have been a part of this historic moment. Nizam Release by Mythri! (sic)." JAI SHREE RAM 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q4JIkfq5ns — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 21, 2024 × In addition to Rs 2.6 crores, the makers have already donated Rs 14 lakh from their first-day collection, per India Today.



HanuMan - A Blockbuster Hit



Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has emerged as the first hit of 2024. So far, Hanuman has earned around Rs. 114.45 crore in India.