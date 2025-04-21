UK’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton gave the Easter service a miss. This was the second year in a row that Prince and Princess of Wales were absent from annual tradition of the family. Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also not present for the Sunday service.

William and Kate skip Sunday service for Easter

According to media reports, William and Kate and their children are spending the holiday in Norfolk at their country home, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate.

This is the second year in a row that the family has missed the service. In 2024, Kate was still being treated for her cancer and both she and her husband, along with their children, were not present for the service. Kate’s cancer is now in remission.

Other royal family members who skipped Sunday service

King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was also absent on Sunday. However, his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands, were also at the ceremony, as was their mother and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew has stepped back from royal duties since 2019 after a disastrous television interview about his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In January 2022, the palace stripped him of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Prince Andrew’s holidays with the royals were embroiled in a different scandal this past December when he missed a pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles.