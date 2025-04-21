Pope Francis net worth: What has Pope left behind, who took no salary and lived a simple life

2 /6

Pope Francis dead

The Pope had been battling several health issues for years. Just a few hours after his Easter appearance, Pope Francis took his last breath at 7:35 AM at his residence on Easter Monday (April 21), the Vatican announced. ""Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God," he added.