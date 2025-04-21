Pope Francis net worth: What has Pope left behind, who took no salary and lived a simple life

Pope Francis is no more
Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, is no more. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 266th Roman Catholic Pontiff died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. Francis, who was the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, was also one of the oldest popes in the Church’s history. Francis' died weeks after being discharged from a hospital in Rome, where he had been treated for a chronic lung disease.
Pope Francis dead
The Pope had been battling several health issues for years. Just a few hours after his Easter appearance, Pope Francis took his last breath at 7:35 AM at his residence on Easter Monday (April 21), the Vatican announced. ""Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God," he added.
Pope Francis: A true Jesuit
Being the Pope is one of the most powerful spiritual roles in the world, and many assume it comes with big financial benefit and huge wealth. However, the truth is quite the opposite—Pope Francis refused to receive a salary for his work as the spiritual leader of over a billion Catholics.
What was the salary of Pope Francis
From the day, Pope Francis took the high seat, he has been widely known for his humility, progressive views, and transparent leadership. From the very beginning of his papacy, he chose not to accept the traditional papal salary, which is reportedly around $32,000 per month. Instead, he donated those funds to charity or to the Church initiatives.
Not a single money from church
Even before becoming Pope, while serving as a cardinal, Francis refused financial benefits from the church. He consistently lived a simply life with a moto to serve others selflessly.
Lamborghini gift
In 2017, Pope Francis got a special edition Lamborghini Huracan as a gift. However, instead of keeping the luxury vehicle, the Pope signed the car's bonnet and handed it over to Sotheby's for auction. The car was later sold in 2018 for $860,000 approx.