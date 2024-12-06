New Delhi, India

The UK's Prince William will attend Saturday's re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Kensington Palace said on Friday, but his wife, Catherine, will not accompany him.

"The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral," the palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty's Government on behalf of the United Kingdom," it added.

Around 50 heads of state and government are expected in the French capital for the ceremony. US president-elect Donald Trump is also to attend.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately reply to an AFP request on whether King Charles III would attend. Kensington Palace said that Catherine would not be in Paris.

Charles, who is the head of the Church of England, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Catherine, also known as Kate, has gradually begun resuming public engagements after also being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Charles's wife, Queen Camilla, recently fell ill with pneumonia and has had to cancel some of her appearances.

France last week showed off to the world the gleaming restored interior of the 850-year-old mediaeval cathedral, which was hit by a huge fire in 2019.

