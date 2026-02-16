/Sakshi Sindwani reveals how Manish Malhotra saved her Grammy look at the last minute: ‘It almost didn’t happen’

For Sakshi Sindwani, stepping onto the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2026 was not just a memorable night but a culturally defining moment for India as she became the first Indian digital creator to attend the prestigious event. Her attendance at music's biggest night can be seen by many as an achievement, while she describes it as a shift where global platforms now recognise Indian creators.

Grabbing attention at the Grammys red carpet, in a custom ensemble from Manish Malhotra’s INAYA couture line, Sindwani ensured to bring Indian fashion under the global spotlight. In collaboration with Johnnie Walker, her week at the Grammys featured cocktail evenings, a Sabrina Carpenter-themed celebration, and the Universal Music Group post-Grammy party.

During a recent conversation with WION, Sindwani opened up about her experience at the music’s biggest night, last-minute couture chaos, and why she refuses to be boxed in by labels.

The Grammy was surreal

When asked about her experience attending music’s biggest night, Sindwani said, "I didn’t personally interact with anyone because security was extremely tight. But I saw everyone and some of them were literally right in front of me."

At a pre-Grammy party, Sakshi rubbed shoulders with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter who was also present at the event. At the red carpet, she recalls spotting Chappell Roan just a few steps away from her. "I might not have met them, but I definitely experienced the energy. I saw all the stars, some up close at the red carpet, some at pre-Grammy parties, and of course during the ceremony," she added.

But what was the most grounding moment? "Being recognised by South Asian followers" in Los Angeles.

"That was surreal. I met so many viewers from the US who recognised me. I went back and checked my analytics, and realised I have a substantial American audience. That moment reminded me how far our community has come," Sindwani said.

Grammy performances gave Sakshi goosebumps

Grammy is known for its outstanding performances, but what Sindwani enjoyed the most that night was when Olivia Dean took the stage. “She’s one of my favourite emerging artists and watching her win the Best New Artist Grammy was special."

“Justin Bieber’s stripped-down performance also impressed her. His vocals were exceptional. It was so simple - almost shockingly simple - but brilliant,” Sindwani added.

The couture that almost didn’t happen

Her red-carpet look appeared seamless, but the backstory is not that simple. Sindwani found out about her Grammy attendance just five days before flying to Los Angeles. She was on another brand trip, struggling with a swollen voice box, and navigating a long weekend when most designers' teams were off work.

"I couldn’t even speak. I had no voice. And suddenly I had to prepare for the Grammys in three days," she shared.

This was the moment when Manish Malhotra came to her rescue. Her gown, a sculpted corset-style halter top paired with a swirl skirt in a never-before-seen fabric, was completed in just two and a half working days. The garment was flown directly from Mumbai to LA without trial fitting. "I had only seen the sketch and the fabric. I had no idea how it would look at me. It was ready at 6 pm, and the flight took off at 1 am. That’s how close it was," the content creator recalled. "Everyone took it personally. It felt like one of their own was going to the Grammys. That love made it happen.”

Sindwani on Indian designers

For Sindwani, Indian representation was non-negotiable: "I always knew I wanted to take Indian designers with me. That’s the representation I stand for." She briefed her designers with precision, a red Valentino-inspired homage for one event and curve-accentuating silhouettes for the main ceremony. "I don’t overthink style. It’s instinctual. I know what I want to express.”

Red carpet favourites

Apart from her own look, Sakshi, who doesn’t identify with the “influencer” tag, was particularly impressed by Olivia Dean’s elegance, Chappell Roan’s bold styling, and Sabrina Carpenter’s glamour. But her top pick? “My favourite has to be Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli. That was such a moment.”

Redefining beauty and self-acceptance

As someone who has consistently challenged conventional beauty standards, Sindwani defines beauty as "Individuality. If I see someone owning who they are, not trying to fit into a norm, that’s beautiful to me."

Speaking about fashion, she explains, “It is the biggest form of self-expression. It changes my mood, my body language, and my character. At the Grammys, I felt like an old Hollywood movie star. Last night at dinner, I felt like a cool goth pop girl. I transform through what I wear.”

Building a community

Sakshi began her journey on Instagram in 2019, but it was during the COVID-19 lockdown that her content exploded. “I posted a video every single day for over two years. No excuses.” She calls COVID a “blessing in disguise” for her career, allowing her the time and discipline to build a loyal community. “I’m extremely disciplined. Not because I have something to prove, I don’t feel that way, but because I genuinely love what I do.”