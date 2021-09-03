Venice Film Festival: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter seal it with a kiss!

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch walked the red carpet with wife Sophie Hunter that he attended for the screening of his film 'The Power of the Dog' at the Venice Film Festival 2021.



The 'Sherlock' actor looked chirpy and smiled for the shutterbugs before leaning in for a kiss. Sophie, of course, obliged.



While Benedict suited up for the occasion, Sophie looked elegant in a floral gown.

Benedict and Sophie tied the knot in 2015 and have three kids together. They were friends for 17 years before taking their relationship to the next level.



The film's new teaser sees the actor donning cowboy hats and boots, riding horses and taking on the role of a menacing man who specializes in blowing out a haunting whistle.



Now, Cumberbatch has played many characters in the past but never a man this conniving. And fans are loving this new avatar of his!

"Woaaah... That's what we call a teaser," a fan commented on the teaser video, while another said, "Benedict looks so interesting in the teaser. Must give it a watch."



"This one is going to be epic," was another user's take on the recently released teaser.



'The Power of the Dog' is based on a novel by the same name by Thomas Savage. The storyline centers around an intimidating rancher, Phil Burbank (Benedict), and his brother, George (Plemons).



Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 1.



Before streaming on the digital platform, 'The Power of the Dog' will be released in several theatres on November 17, reports confirm.