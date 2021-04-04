Benedict Cumberbatch thinks he contracted COVID-19 while filming early in pandemic

Benedict Cumberbatch is among many others who think they have contracted deadly coronavirus at the starting of the pandemic



Benedict during his talk with The Independent, reveals that he became very ill while filming “The Mauritanian” in South Africa at the end of 2019.



“I was incredibly ill, to the point that when all this COVID stuff suddenly broke in the new year, I was thinking, ‘Oh my god was I actually patient zero?’” he says. “I was so ill – it was borderline pneumonia.”



But his filming schedule forced him to “plough on” despite his illness, but says he even found himself “throwing up between takes”. Sherlock Holmes actor recalled.



The Cumberbatch starrer legal drama recently released on Amazon Prime and has been well-received so far, receiving multiple nominations and a Jodie Foster winning a Golden Globe.



Although before Benedict, many stars including Hugh Grant, Gwyneth Paltrow claimed that they have contracted coronavirus early