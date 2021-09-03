Cinderella review: Camila Cabella & Co. all for emancipation of women

Whether inclusion and modernization of legends and fairytales—an all-Black ‘Anne Boleyn’ was a bouncer that landed right—is fad, is moot. When news of Billy Porter and Camila Cabello (a Hispanic belle) starring in Kay Cannon’s (Pitch Perfect franchise) latest rendition of Cinderella (and there have been many, across genres) we knew we are in for a surprise. And surprise it is! Perhaps it is the fact that we are seeing this 21st century musical retelling of the tale through the eyes of a woman, or the current setting demanded one, that we get to witness the protagonist (and not a heroine) shedding light on patriarchal hangover. And smashing it hard against the wall: one empowering song, sequence at a time.



In the opening shot itself, we are ushered into the world of a mouthy, headstrong Cinderella working her nights away trying to be a dressmaker. Soon after, the whole charade—Cannon, quietly aptly, keeps the key components of the story intact—ensues, and even before the film clocks interval, we are introduced to a laid-back, adventure-seeking Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine).Taking a major deviation from the beat-up route, it is Princess Gwen (Tallulah Greive) now who is a fitting succession to King Rowan’s crown (played by the marvelous Pierce Brosnan). But, Lord forbid, a woman takes the Royal line ahead!



Tactfully, Cannon juxtaposes traditional values against the liberal ways of the modern world without making her social commentary an overbearing watch for her viewers. Of course, Camila Cabello being a singer made of fine fabric elevates the musical aspect of ‘Cinderella’—our personal favourites; ‘Am I Wrong?’, ‘Million To One’—and the usage of urban lingo (‘dude!’, ‘poppin’’ and ‘cray’, among many others) serves as an undertone to the overall feel of the narrative: young, bold and ground-breaking in its own right.



Speaking of acting chops, Cabello—the actress—is quite the revelation in her debut film outing; a natural. And matching her charm & charisma with equal confidence is the fun and flamboyant Galitzine. The biggest obstacle with actors portraying iconic characters on screen is that that image never leaves your head. Take for instance, a regal-looking Pierce Brosnan flexing his vocal muscles to echo the dictatorial traits of a King, only to end up sounding more like Bond (“Am I doing the voice again?” he asks.) But, his sizzling chemistry with Minnie Driver (her second impactful performance in quick succession, first one being ‘Modern Love 2’) is for keeps.



‘Cinderella’ scoops up the dated mindset its medieval counterpart is notorious for, and throws it out the window. As for Camila Cabello, whenever there’s a listicle on crooners who can act, “You will remember her name!”