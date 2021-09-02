Camila Cabello receives praises from 'Cinderella' director Kay Cannon

Ahead of the release of `Cinderella`, director Kay Cannon heaped praises on singer Camila Cabello, who will be seen essaying the titular role in the musical comedy.



"I believed that Camila was Cinderella. I felt her warmth and sincerity, and I could see right away that she had big dreams. She has great comedic timing. I was instantly won over," Cannon said.

She also opened up about her experience of directing `Cinderella`."I`ve never been much of a fan of the original Cinderella. It feels like a bunch of women being mean to each other. I wanted to create a version of this fairy tale I could watch with my kid and we could be inspired by. The fairy tale was conceived by a man and it`s been told and retold primarily by men. On the concept of how behind every successful woman, there is a man! I tell it through my point of view," she added.

The new rendition of `Cinderella` follows the journey of a girl who does not need a Prince to save her. It will come out on September 3, exclusively available for Amazon Prime Video users.