Sidharth Shukla, Indian actor and reality star, dead at 40

Popular Indian television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, well-known for his stint in the TV soap opera ‘Balika Vadhu’, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital (Mumbai) reportedly told Indian news agency, PTI. He was 40.



Shukla had reportedly suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. The ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Also read: Venice Film Festival: Delegates struggle with COVID checks

''He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,'' the senior Cooper Hospital official reportedly told PTI.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla began his acting career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He later appeared on shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi’, 'Love U Zindagi' but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu’.



Shukla was also a reality TV star and has participated in shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Also read: Brad Pitt challenges Angelina Jolie's custody win, Jolie hits back

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'' where he had a supporting role.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)