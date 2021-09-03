'Shang-Chi' star Meng'er Zhang: Asian kids can now have heroes that they can look up to

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' releases in India on September 3 and the star cast is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their story reaches far and wide.



As part of the India leg of their global press tour, the star cast of 'Shang-Chi' spoke to various media outlets, and in an exclusive chat with The Times of India, Meng'er Zhang spoke about how she takes Asian representation very seriously.

"Asian representation is very important. I take it as a great responsibility and I take it seriously. For Asian kids, who grow up in Asian countries, they can now have heroes that they can look up to and say, 'They look like me'. The world is ready for an Asian superhero," she was quoted as saying.



As for how she bagged this Marvel movie, Zhang said, "Crazy enough... I didn't know I was auditioning for a Marvel film when I sent my self-tapes. I just saw an audition call in a group chat and they said they needed a girl who can speak Chinese and English, and I thought, 'I could be that girl'. So I sent my tapes. I got a callback and when they flew me to do the screen-test with Simu Liu, that's when I found out I was auditioning for 'Shang-Chi'."

Talking about her love for Marvel movies, the actress, who plays Shang Chi's sister Xialing in the movie, said, "I've always been a Marvel fan. My favourite character is Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd). I feel so proud of my character - Xialing, and lucky to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fight alongside all those heroes. Oh, I have chills!"