Paul Rudd enjoys Kolkata dum biryani in London, desi fans go crazy

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 02, 2021, 08:12 PM(IST)

Paul Rudd Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Earlier this month, Ant-man Paul and Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' actor Dan Levy enjoyed Indian food thali at the same restaurant.

Ant-man Paul Rudd loves Indian food.

The actor is often pictured eating desi food and this time, Rudd's choice made the desi fans on the internet excited. 

Paul Rudd recently enjoyed Kolkata dum biryani at a London restaurant. The actor was snapped dining at the Darjeeling Express, an Indian eatery that was featured in Netflix’s 'Chef's Table'.

This was Paul Rudd's third visit to the restaurant. 

×

The owner and founder of the restaurant Asma Khan shared a happy selfie on her Twitter account and Indian foodies approved of it. Take a look: “Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul," Khan joyfully tweeted.
 
The netizens were quick to react and were delighted to see his love for Indian foods:

×
×
×

 

×

Earlier this month, Paul and Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' actor Dan Levy enjoyed Indian food thali at the same restaurant. The actor's picture posed alongside a table full of Indian food and delicacies including puri, laddoo and many more things. 

×

 

Topics

Read in App