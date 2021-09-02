Paul Rudd enjoys Kolkata dum biryani in London, desi fans go crazy

Ant-man Paul Rudd loves Indian food.

The actor is often pictured eating desi food and this time, Rudd's choice made the desi fans on the internet excited.



Paul Rudd recently enjoyed Kolkata dum biryani at a London restaurant. The actor was snapped dining at the Darjeeling Express, an Indian eatery that was featured in Netflix’s 'Chef's Table'.



This was Paul Rudd's third visit to the restaurant.

Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul. pic.twitter.com/5FA5Y153lL — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 29, 2021 ×

The owner and founder of the restaurant Asma Khan shared a happy selfie on her Twitter account and Indian foodies approved of it. Take a look: “Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul," Khan joyfully tweeted.



The netizens were quick to react and were delighted to see his love for Indian foods:

Please inform him that he's half Bangal now. — Gustav Sha (@GauravSaha) August 30, 2021 ×

He looks fantastic but so do you Asma. You haven't aged at all since I last saw you at your restaurant which was a good few years ago. He is so handsome 😍😍 — Archana Jain (@ArchanaJain01) August 30, 2021 ×

Man! He has no idea how lucky he is to have your Calcutta Dum — Padmasree (@Padmasree) August 29, 2021 ×

Earlier this month, Paul and Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' actor Dan Levy enjoyed Indian food thali at the same restaurant. The actor's picture posed alongside a table full of Indian food and delicacies including puri, laddoo and many more things.