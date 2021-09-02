'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu: I have always prided myself on being able to speak my mind

Chinese-Canadian star Simu Liu is all geared up for his big Marvel release, 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings', and recently he has done a virtual press tour with the Indian media.



During his interaction with The Times of India, Liu talked about his frank demeanour and how he is not afraid to speak his mind.



"Maybe it’s stupidity! I have always prided myself on being able to speak my mind. During my time on Kim’s Convenience, a wonderful show that I am proud to have worked on, I learnt to find my voice. From the very beginning on that show, they kept giving me the same questions on diversity and what’s it like to be in the first Asian Canadian sitcom, etc. I went through an evolutionary process of learning to have a voice and how to use it, knowing when to step in. I don’t always get it right, for sure. However, it’s better to speak your mind than hold your tongue and wish you had said something," he told TOI.



When quizzed about his knowledge of Bollywood and its actors, Liu replied saying, "I like Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is so beautiful and, of course, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Those are the ones that come to my mind right now. I am going to make a promise that I will be watching more Indian films, so when you ask me this question again, I will have more names and movies to add to that list for sure."



Slated to release on September 3 in India, 'Shang-Chi' also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh.



The film will also marks the return of Sir Ben Kingsley to the MCU. He first appeared in Robert Downey Jr's 'Iron Man 3' where he portrayed the role of Trevor Slattery.