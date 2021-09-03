Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica Remix' is full of starry appearances

Lady Gaga drops her latest album!



The songstress released a remix version of her 2020 'Chromatica' album titled 'Dawn of Chromatica'. The new album is backed by Blood Pop features new collaborations and remixes from the original album tracklist.

The 35-year-old star is collaborating with a number of A-listers for revamps of the album songs -- Charli XCX ('911'), Rina Sawayama ('Free Woman'), Arca ('Rain On Me'), Bree Runway ('Babylon'), Shygirl ('Sour Candy'), Ashnikko ('Plastic Doll'), Pabllo Vittar ('Fun Tonight').



This is not the only album she is working on, she has once again teamed up with legendary crooner Tony Bennet for their second collaborative album 'Love for Sale' this October.

The duo collaborated for their first album together, 'Cheek to Cheek', in 2014.



Sharing the news, the singer wrote, ''The day we released 'Cheek To Cheek' in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter. I'm always honoured to sing with my friend Tony, so of course, I accepted the invitation. Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album 'Love For Sale' will be released on October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single 'I Get A Kick Out Of You' everywhere now!''