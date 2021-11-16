The Jaipur Literature Festival will be back as a physical event in 2022

The Jaipur Literature Festival is returning finally in 2022 and it will be a physical one, just how we like it.

It will be a hybrid festival with both physical and digital events. It will be held at five-plus venues as told by Sanjoy Roy of Teamwork, the company that organises JLFs to Scroll.

The five day event will happen from January 28 to February 1.

The main festival will move from Diggi Palace to Clarks Hotel in Jaipur. The Fresh Prince of Belles-Lettres? Will Smith has a memoir

Courtesy the pandemic, the audiences for the physical event will be limited and thus the registrations are open in only a restricted manner. Only those who have been double vaccinated or get a negative RTPCR test will be able to make it.

Also see: Harry Styles doesn't think he's a style icon but we disagree; check out shoot pics inside