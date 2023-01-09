Prince Harry latest interview with Tom Bradby: How and where to watch it online in your country

Prince Harry's latest interview with ITV is making waves online. Once again, the 38-year-old Duke has grabbed attention across the globe for speaking about the major rifts inside the British royal family and his severed relationship with Prince William, the Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the British throne, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in his latest memoir 'Spare', which is scheduled to hit the stores on Tuesday (January 10). The book is the latest in a string of public pronouncements by the Duke of Sussex since he and his wife Meghan Markle quit royal life and moved to California in 2020, citing the media's racist treatment of the 'Suits' actress and a lack of support from the palace. It follows the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview and a six-part Netflix docu-series which released last month.

Harry is currently busy promoting his memoir and after his ITV and CBS' '60 Minute' interviews, he will also be appearing on 'Good Morning America' and 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.

Wondering where and how you can watch Harry's furious interview with ITV? Scroll to know!

Where to watch Prince Harry's ITV interview

The famous Brit spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby for a new special interview, 'Prince Harry: The Interview'. In the 90-minute show, the 38-year-old dived into the issues that prompted his departure from his senior royal duties.

In the United Kingdom, the ITV interview aired at ​9 PM GMT on Sunday. British audiences, who couldn't tune into ITV for the interview yesterday, can watch it on the ITVX streaming platform.

To watch the interview in the United States or India, viewers will have to access a VPN as ITV's content on the OTT platform is geo-restricted to the UK.

How to watch Harry ITV interview

Once you have entered the ITVX website, you will be asked to login with your account to the site. If you do not have an account already, you can quickly sign up via your email ID. You just need to enter a passcode from UK, for example - PO16 7GZ, when prompted.

The site offers a free membership with ads. If you wish to get an ad-free subscription, you can try out their 7-day membership trial, post which it is available for £5.99/month or £59.99/year.

Prince Harry ITV interview time

The 90-minute special aired at 9 PM GMT, on Sunday, on the ITV channel. If you wish to see the full interview on the ITVX streaming platform, you can log in at any time as it is available on the platform for streaming.

What did Prince Harry say in the interview?

Prince Harry said that remaining silent "only allows the abuser to abuse" and that's the reason why he is leaving no stone unturned to "own" his story after 38 years of "spin and distortion" by members of the British royal family. Ahead of the release of his memoir 'Spare', which is scheduled for Tuesday, Harry candidly spoke to a publication and, once again, took an aim at his family.

He accused royals of getting "into bed with the devil" to gain favourable tabloid coverage and claimed that his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, leaked private conversations to the press as part of her image cleansing campaign, which got tarnished when Princess Diana referred to her as "the third person in her relationship with now-King Charles".

"After many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, going back to the relationship between, certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in bed with the devil," Harry told Bradby. Read more here.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' launch date and time