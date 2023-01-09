Prince Harry calls Camilla 'dangerous', 'villain'; accuses her of leaking private chats in new interview

After taking the internet by storm for his Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan', Prince Harry is grabbing attention, once again, for opening up about the major rifts inside the British royal family and his severed relationship with his brother Prince William and stepmother Camilla in his latest memoir 'Spare'. He is currently out and about to promote the explosive memoir, which is scheduled to hit the stores on Tuesday.

Before the book release, Harry sat down with CBS News' 60 Minutes host Anderson Cooper and defended his decision to publish the memoir and put forth his point of view. He stated that it’s an attempt to own his story after 38 years of "spin and distortion" by others, which he also stated in his 2022 docu-series.

Harry also launched an attack on Britain's Queen Consort Camilla and branded her "dangerous" and a "villain", according to the latest reports.

When questioned about the many damaging allegations he is making about his stepmother in his memoir, Harry said that his mother Princess Diana's 1995 interview, in which she called Camilla the "third person in her marriage", turned the now-Queen Consort into a "villain" and that "she felt the need to rehabilitate her image".

The 38-year-old Duke also added that this desire to transform her public image made her "dangerous".

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he told CBS. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street."

He further accused his stepmother of leaking private conversations and "trading information" with the media in an attempt to ignite positive stories about herself. She once sensationally suggested that her "connections" with the press would end up with "people or bodies left in the street".

Harry thinks that Camilla's desire to "be on the front page, have positive stories written about her" comes from the British royal family's belief that positive media coverage "improves your reputation or increases the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the public".

"If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that's what you're gonna do," Harry added.

In his book, Harry stated that he and Prince William "begged" their father King Charles III to not marry Camilla. But, he didn't listen to them and decided to move ahead with the wedding.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE