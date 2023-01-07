Billie Eilish's stalker, who broke into her family home, arrested after address leak

A stalker broke into American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's childhood home located in Highland Park, California on Thursday. After law enforcement received a 911 call of a residential burglary by the housekeeper, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers reached the location and apprehended the suspect, who reportedly fought with the officers before he was taken into custody.

LAPD robbery detectives were informed by the housekeeper that a man wearing all-black attire has jumped the fence to gain access to the property. The masked intruder was lurking around the backyard when the officers reached the location.

A report from KTLA states that the housekeeper wasn’t home when the incident took place. The employee had actually received an alert from a device that showed the suspect entering the house on camera.

The house belongs to the Academy Award and Grammy winner's parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell. More details of the incident are yet to be revealed. The singer has not commented on the burglary yet. It is still unclear if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time of the incident.

Billie's house address leaked

Amidst all this, a push notification was sent out on the Citizen app which disclosed the exact location of Eilish's family home to at least 178,000 people on the platform.

However, by Friday morning, the Citizen app changed the address of the incident to a note that read "the cross streets".

The popular crime reporting app, which was originally called Vigilante, encourages users to upload videos and pictures of alleged crimes and police activity happening around them.

Sandra Bullock, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Simon Cowell have also been victims of home burglaries in recent years.

This is the second doxxing incident that involves Eilish. Back in 2019, the singer was forced to hire a security guard after her address leaked online and led to a group of fans showing up at her home.

"It was really traumatizing," Eilish told Rolling Stone at the time, adding, "I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house".

Eilish and her producer brother Finneas grew up in the LA home. Their parents still own the two-bedroom property. Despite having a net worth of $35 million, the American singer still lives at home with her parents. "My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother," the 'Bad Guy' singer told V Magazine in March 2022.

