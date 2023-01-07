Matt Shultz of Grammy-winning rock band 'Cage the Elephant' arrested for gun possession in NYC

Grammy-winning rock band Cage the Elephant's lead singer Matt Shultz, 39, has been arrested in New York City. Police reportedly discovered two loaded firearms in his room at the Bowery Hotel. The singer has been hit with two charges of criminal possession of a weapon without a license.

Police responded to a 911 call and knocked on Shultz's door, on Thursday, to recover the two weapons, a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson. He was seen carrying a handgun into the public restroom on the ground floor of the Lower Manhattan hotel on Wednesday night by an employee.

Cage the Elephant won the Grammy award twice for best rock album. The group most recently performed at Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, California.

Their 2013 album 'Melophobia', featuring songs 'Come a Little Closer' and 'Cigarette Daydreams', was nominated for Grammy in the best alternative music album category.

The group started getting fame in 2006 and by 2010, they became an alternative rock mainstay with a slew of hits including 'Ain't No Rest for the Wicked', 'Trouble' and 'Shake Me Down'.

The band moved to England in 2008 and found success overseas with its self-titled debut album, which was released in 2009.

Shultz and his older brother, Brad Shultz, formed the band with Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor and Lincoln Parish, who left it in 2013.

In 2019, the singer released a Boot Collection in collaboration with The Frye Company. The same year he threw his debut art show in Greenpoint, Brooklyn with New York artist Danny Cole, Beck, and other friends.

(With inputs from agencies)

