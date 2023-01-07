Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star, sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for wire fraud

Reality TV show 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah, who recently insisted that she isn't the character she plays on RHOSLC, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, on Friday, for defrauding many in a telemarketing scam that stretched over a decade. The 49-year-old initially pleaded not guilty after her arrest in March 2021. However, she changed her plea to guilty before trial.

Shah was sentenced by US District Judge Sidney H. Stein for running a nationwide telemarketing scam that targeted elderly victims who were often unsophisticated electronically and could least afford to lose their hard-earned money.

In court, Shah had admitted to luring thousands of elderly victims into draining their bank accounts and maxing out their credit cards to buy nonexistent "business services". Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term, which would have been a year under the federal sentencing guidelines’ minimum recommendation but well above the three years in prison that Shah’s lawyer suggested.

During the Friday hearing, she apologised to the "innocent people" she had hurt and pledged to pay $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture after her prison term. "I struggled to accept responsibility for the longest time because I deluded myself into believing that I did nothing wrong," Shah said, calling it her "own fractured reality".

Standing in front of a packed courtroom in Manhattan, wearing pantsuit and stiletto heels, Shah said, "For years I blamed other people for putting me in this position," before adding that she believed she was duped and manipulated.

"I alone am responsible for my terrible decisions. It was all my fault and all my wrongdoing. I have no one to blame but myself. I wish I could have stood outside myself and seen the harm I was causing and changed course. I am profoundly and deeply sorry," Shah concluded.

After Shah's statement, her lawyer Priya Chaudhry shared that her client has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent months. "Remorse can be genuine even if it shows up late. Her apology is real," Chaudhry said.

After the sentencing, the 49-year-old left the court without speaking to the media. She is expected to report to prison at a later date.

In a statement, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said that Shah "finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims".

Shah reportedly began selling leads on people susceptible to scams to telemarketers around 2012 and later ran her own sales floor where underlings cold-called elderly victims offering bogus business opportunities, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Shah was the ringleader of a network of more than two dozen people indicted in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies)

