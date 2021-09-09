Paris Hilton: I feel like there are so many misconceptions about me

American socialite, entrepreneur and Hilton-heiress, Paris Hilton, poured her heart out in a recent interview with Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore on the latter's chat show.



When Barrymore asked her about her life story, saying, "I want to talk to you. I've had people take me away and I've been locked up in solitary confinement... (But) I haven't seen a kind of story like yours which really reflected out there very often. That's one I recognize. So, why did you decide to do this now?"

Paris replied, without mentioning any names, "I wanted to do a film to show the businesswoman I am and all I've accomplished. I feel like there are so many misconceptions about me. During shooting, I was so close to the director... (It) was a sisterly relationship and that she could open up about anything."



"This is so important that you tell your story to other survivors, and people want to come forward with theirs," concluded Paris Hilton about her alleged ordeal without sharing details of what went down.

