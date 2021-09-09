'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' teaser introduces characters for the new season

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ has revealed its first teaser as it introduces fans to franchise characters who will return to the show along with some additions.

Released on Star Trek Day, the new featurette announced cast members in their costumes, confirming the roles they will be seen essaying. These include Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and newly announced Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Also making an appearance are Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led Discovery—Spock, Christopher Pike, and Number One, respectively.

The new Star Trek series is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise almost right up to the reign of Captain Kirk.